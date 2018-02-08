0 Thieves distract woman at grocery store to steal her wallet, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Alpharetta police are looking for two women who distracted a shopper and then stole her wallet.

Kathy Bergmann told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik that it happened Feb. 1 as she shopped at a Kroger on Crabapple Road.

“Nice looking young girl, probably in her 20s, and she came up said, 'Could you help me?’” she told Petchenik.

Bergmann said she obliged, bending over momentarily to look at some juice for the woman.

“I’m assuming the person came up at the point when I turned my back from my basket,” she said.

Bergmann said when she went to checkout she realized her wallet was missing. Soon, she was getting a call from American Express.

“They swiped American Express twice. It was denied twice," she said. “One for $526 charge, the other for a $250 charge.”

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects and hope someone will recognize them. It’s the latest in a string of similar crimes in North Fulton County.

“If you’re going to put your purse in the cart, never let that purse leave your eyes,” said Alpharetta police Officer Jason Muenzer. “If you’ve got to look at some merchandise, keep that purse with you.”

Bergmann said it’s been quite a headache contacting all of her creditors. The thieves also took her Social Security information, so she’s concerned about identity theft.

“I felt like I was violated and left with a real eerie feeling about not being safe at anything anymore,” she said.

Kroger sent Petchenik a statement about what happened.

“Kroger is committed to the safety of our customers and associates,” said Felix Turner in an email. “We are cooperating with the Alpharetta Police Department as they investigate the incident and will provide any assistance we can."

