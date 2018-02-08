Tornado touchdown confirmed in Georgia during Wednesday's storms

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service said survey areas have determined that a weak tornado touched down in western Georgia on Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton had live coverage of the Tornado Warning in Carroll, Heard and Paulding counties on Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App]
Damage was reported in parts of Bremen in Haralson County.
Survey crews from the NWS are in Bremen Thursday to determine what level of tornado caused the damage.
We’ll have a LIVE report from the scene with the survey crews, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Preliminary word from the National Weather Service survey team is that the Bremen storm yesterday will be a confirmed (weak) tornado. Still determining what category.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) February 8, 2018
More on that on @wsbtv at Noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}