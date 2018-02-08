  • Tornado touchdown confirmed in Georgia during Wednesday's storms

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service said survey areas have determined that a weak tornado touched down in western Georgia on Wednesday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton had live coverage of the Tornado Warning in Carroll, Heard and Paulding counties on Wednesday morning.

    Damage was reported in parts of Bremen in Haralson County.

    Survey crews from the NWS are in Bremen Thursday to determine what level of tornado caused the damage.     

