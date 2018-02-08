0 Gym class scuffle leaves 8-year-old boy with gaping head wound

ATLANTA - An 8-year-old boy returned home from Centennial Academy Charter School with a gash on his head. Now, his mother wants answers.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to the mother, Chabria Crawley, and got new details from the school district.

Crawley said it happened a few days ago while her son, Rashard, was in gym class, which is held at the YMCA, next-door to the school.

She said there was some sort of scuffle between Rashard and another boy in his class. She told Washington the boy punched her son in the face.

Rashard hit the boy back, but that’s when, according to both Crawley and her son, the other boy picked up a pole.

Rashard told Washington the boy hit him in the face with the pole, causing a gaping wound.

“I couldn’t look at him because there was just blood running down his face," Crawley said.

Crawley told Washington it took nearly 10 stitches to close up the wound.

Washington spoke with Atlanta Public Schools. In a statement they said:

"Atlanta Public Schools confirms that an incident involving two students from Centennial Academy occurred during a physical education class on Friday, January 26, 2018. The physical education teacher immediately intervened and took the student to the school clinic. The school nurse followed school procedures by attending to the injured student and contacting the student’s parents and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The well-being of every student is paramount at Centennial Academy, and the school will continue to enforce appropriate measures and protocols to help keep all students safe."

The school system also told Washington the class was under the supervision of a certified physical education teacher and a paraprofessional

Crawley still wants to know what will happen to the other child involved and whether anyone will be disciplined. Washington is working on that for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

