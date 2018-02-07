Agents raid car dealership after tip by Channel 2

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - State and local agencies raided a Clayton County car dealership Wednesday after Channel 2 Action News gave them evidence about one stolen car and the case kept growing.
Agents had a warrant for Austin Siampwizi who runs Cabs Auto Connection on Forest Parkway in Lake City.
We question the owner of the dealership after investigators said they found several stolen vehicles, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
The case started with a 2012 Bentley that was registered with the dealership’s temporary tags.
Acting on a tip from Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland, agents swept the dealership running every vehicle ID.
In total, four stolen cars are linked to the dealership so far.
