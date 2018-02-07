Police: Man killed when knocked off moped, dragged underneath car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a 22-year-old man was killed when a driver knocked him off his moped and dragged him underneath a car.
The crash happened last Monday around 8:30 p.m. on South Cobb Drive.
Smyrna police said Willie Rainey was following too closely when he hit Nate Stini, knocking him off his moped and dragging him about 100 feet to Spring Valley Road.
Stini’s family said he had waited to ride his moped until he bought a helmet, which he did the day before the crash.
They said the crash happened while Stini was out for a test drive with his new helmet on.
Rainey has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.
A GoFundMe page has been set up if you would like to help.
We’re talking to Stini’s family who say he was looking forward to graduating college and had a bright future ahead of him, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
