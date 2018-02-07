School's website redirected to porn site

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County school officials and the sheriff's office are investigating a computer porn incident.
It targeted Cherokee High School on Marietta Highway in Canton.
For several hours Monday, anyone who searched Cherokee High in Google Maps' "My Business" profile, then clicked on the link, they were directed to a pornographic site.
Once the school system noticed the problem, they worked with Google to fix it.
We're talking to parent about their theory behind the porn incident, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}