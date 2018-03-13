VIDEO: Duluth officer proposes to girlfriend during school visit

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Duluth police officer surprised his girlfriend and students alike when he pulled off a very public proposal.
The Duluth Police Department said Officer Jay attentded the "Community Helpers Week" event at The Weinstein School at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody.
"He was graciously invited by his girlfriend that works there to show off, yet, she didn't know what was about to happen next," the department posted in the video's description on YouTube.
As students and the couple are about to take a photo in front of the officer's patrol car, he scoots over to his girlfriend on one knee with a ring box.
Her reaction is one of pure surprise.
Watch the touching moment below.
