Students forced to retake ACTs after FedEX loses box of tests, official says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A lost box of ACT tests has forced students at Lassiter High School to retake the exam.
Channel 2 Action News has learned 220 tests taken at the school in Marietta are missing in the FedEx system, according to a spokesman with ACT.
In a statement, FedEx told Channel 2's Chris Jose it's "conducting a thorough search" for the missing box of tests. Students are now missing deadlines for scholarship and college applications.
