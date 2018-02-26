  • Students forced to retake ACTs after FedEX loses box of tests, official says

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A lost box of ACT tests has forced students at Lassiter High School to retake the exam.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned 220 tests taken at the school in Marietta are missing in the FedEx system, according to a spokesman with ACT.

    In a statement, FedEx told Channel 2's Chris Jose it's "conducting a thorough search" for the missing box of tests. Students are now missing deadlines for scholarship and college applications. 

    The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.

