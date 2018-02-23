  • Man shot while driving after getting into fight at Buckhead bar, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a shooting victim drove to the front of a Buckhead hotel for help.

    Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach a fight originally took place at the Whisky Mistress on Maple Drive in northeast Atlanta on Friday morning. 

    After the fight, police told Gehlbach a man left the bar, got into his car, and was followed. That's when he was shot while driving. 

    The victim drove to the Hampton Inn on Piedmont Road for help. 

