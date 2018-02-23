Man shot while driving after getting into fight at Buckhead bar, police say

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a shooting victim drove to the front of a Buckhead hotel for help.
Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach a fight originally took place at the Whisky Mistress on Maple Drive in northeast Atlanta on Friday morning.
After the fight, police told Gehlbach a man left the bar, got into his car, and was followed. That's when he was shot while driving.
The victim drove to the Hampton Inn on Piedmont Road for help.
Bullet hole through windshield of car. APD says shooting took place somewhere else and car pulled into Buckhead hotel. LIVE report next at 4:30a pic.twitter.com/7Qsg8QEnnP— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 23, 2018
Atlanta Police investigating shooting in Buckhead. Car with bullet holes parked at entrance to Hampton Inn on Piedmont near Lenox Rd pic.twitter.com/tMS7Ik6nbO— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 23, 2018
