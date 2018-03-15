  • Man found slain at South Fulton County home

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in South Fulton County Thursday.

    Channel 2’s Tom Jones is at the home on Grey Fox Way and said there’s an active scene.

    Jones reported on Channel 2 Action News at Noon that a man was killed at the home, and robbery appears to be the motive.

    Few other details have been released.

    Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found slain at South Fulton County home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father home with kids wrestles intruder, shooting and killing him, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tex McIver cries as he watches video of his wounded wife: "I'm dying, aren't I?"

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mercedes-Benz moving its North American HQ to metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thieves drive through convenience store to steal ATM