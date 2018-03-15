SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in South Fulton County Thursday.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones is at the home on Grey Fox Way and said there’s an active scene.
Jones reported on Channel 2 Action News at Noon that a man was killed at the home, and robbery appears to be the motive.
On the scene of the murder of a man at this home. Robbery appears to be the motive. A report coming up in the next few minutes on Channel 2 at Noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LqLv2sPM39— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) March 15, 2018
Few other details have been released.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}