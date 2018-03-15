  • Father home with young kids wrestles with intruder, shooting and killing him, police say

    DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex they said started with an apparent home invasion.

    DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News that around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, three men broke into an apartment in the 1700 block of Thicket Way, where a man and his two young children live.

    The victim wrestled with one of the suspects, got his gun, and shot and killed him, police said.

    That suspect was found dead in the parking lot. The other two suspects ran from the scene.

    The homicide unit responded and declared this incident was a justified shooting, police said.

    Police said they believe the victim may have been targeted.

    They said it is an ongoing investigation. 

