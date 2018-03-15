0 LIVE UPDATES: Hospital witness takes stand in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - Day three of testimony is underway in the Tex McIver murder trial.

10:40 a.m.

Jury is given a 10-minute break and will return at 10:50.

10:35 a.m.

Defense attorney Don Samuel is narrating the video with witness Scott-Harris’ assistance. In the video from outside the emergency room on the night of Sept. 25, 2016, Diane McIver is removed from the SUV’s front passenger seat with some difficulty. She appears to be unable to sit upright in the wheelchair. Questions are asked about why a stretcher was not used to move her. Scott-Harris explains that the wheelchair may have been close at hand.

10:28 a.m.

﻿Witness Linda Scott-Harris is explaining the scene outside the Emory University Hospital’s emergency room on the night that Diane McIver was brought in with a gunshot wound. Scott-Harris is director of public safety at Emory.

Tex McIver can been seen assisting with putting Diane McIver into a wheelchair and moving her away from their SUV. The scene took place at 10:04 p.m. the night of the shooting.

In the courtroom, McIver can be seen wiping his eyes and looking down at the table while sitting next to his attorneys.

10:05 a.m.

Prosecutors are showing video from the hospital that shows the McIvers’ white Ford Expedition arriving at the hospital after the shooting. They seem to be suggesting that Tex McIver was not behaving in the way someone would if they had a gunshot victim who required urgent medical attention.

﻿9:45 a.m.

﻿Testimony has begun in Day 3 of the Tex McIver murder trial. We are hearing now from Arthur Waggoner, operations manager at Emory University Hospital. He is talking about what happened when Tex McIver arrived with his wounded wife at the hospital the night of the shooting.

