0 Several killed after pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University

MIAMI - A pedestrian bridge stretching across a street on the Florida International University campus in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage showed first responders tending to victims on the scene, searching for people in the rubble and loading others on stretchers into ambulances.

ABC News reports that several people were killed.

The hood of a dark-colored sedan was trapped underneath the fallen bridge, while the other half of the car stuck out from the wreckage. It is unclear if the driver or any passengers inside that car were injured.

Troopers told WPLG-TV that five to six vehicles were crushed under the bridge.

The 950-ton section of the $14.2 million bridge at Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 109th Avenue was installed Saturday, WPLG-TV said.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue officials told reporters that the bridge collapse response is a level 2 mass casualty incident.

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he is in contact with the Miami-Dade County police chief about the situation.

I have spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU. I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 15, 2018

FIU tweeted a statement saying they were "shocked and saddened" at the bridge's collapse.

Witness Tiona Page told ABC News that the screams coming from the cars were "terrifying."

"As soon as I looked outside, I saw dust flying everywhere," she said. "I knew the bridge had collapsed."

FIU touted the bridge to be a first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place on Saturday.

According to an FIU press release, the 174-foot, 950-ton bridge was just installed "in a few hours" using "accelerated bridge construction" methods, which the university said "reduces potential risks to workers, commuters, and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions."

Information from ABC News was used in this report.

