Man arrested after police say he spanked a stranger's child at a Kroger

A Coweta County man is banned from a Newnan Kroger after police say he spanked a stranger's 2-year-old son.
"I was shocked. I was astonished," Logan Morris, the father of the boy, told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
Johnson obtained body cam video of officers arresting the suspect.
In it, you can see officers take the suspect to the ground as they make their arrest.
The man has been identified at Juan Martinez, 62, of Coweta County.
Kroger sent Channel 2 Action News this statement about the incident:
“We are taking this matter very seriously, as providing a safe place for customers to shop is our first and foremost priority at Kroger. We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our stores or on our property. As such, we appreciate our associate’s quick action in reporting the incident and contacting authorities. We are working closely with local authorities and will assist in any way we can to support their investigation.”
Situation: You're at a Kroger and your 2 y/o is asking you for candy. Next, a stranger comes up and spanks him 3 times and says, "That's how they take care of this in Mexico."— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) February 8, 2018
What would you do? 🤔
Btw, this actually happened. I'll have a report at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/wyQQDeJjwc
