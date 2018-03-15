Local Army private dies just months after marrying elementary school sweetheart

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - One of Meriwether County's favorite sons will get a hero's welcome Thursday night.
Army Private Ashton Fuller died last week while on duty in South Korea.
Fuller was just 21 years old and he met Charity Hicks when they were in the third grade.
“Nowadays, you just don't hear about sweethearts like they were,” said Hicks’ father, Chris Hicks. “You hear of marrying a high school sweetheart. But never elementary sweetheart."
On Oct. 21, 2017, Fuller and Hicks became husband and wife. Two days later, he had to return to his unit in South Korea.
