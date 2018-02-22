  • LIVE: King Center reveals plans commemorating MLK Jr.'s death 50 years later

    By: Wendy Corona

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is learning how The King Center plans to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

    Channel 2’s Wendy Corona is at The King Center, where they’re holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. 

    We'll be streaming LIVE on the official WSB-TV Facebook page and on WSBTV.com

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories