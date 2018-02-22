LIVE: King Center reveals plans commemorating MLK Jr.'s death 50 years later

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is learning how The King Center plans to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
Channel 2’s Wendy Corona is at The King Center, where they’re holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
We'll be streaming LIVE on the official WSB-TV Facebook page and on WSBTV.com.
Plans for #MLK 50th Anniversary events commemorating his assassination are about to be revealed. Live stream on https://t.co/MxA3M2QCSR and on @wsbtv at noon. @carolsbargeWSB @FBlankenshipWSB pic.twitter.com/6JbhHHv9JQ— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) February 22, 2018
