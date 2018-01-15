  • Scam ring used drones to drop off drugs, cellphones into Georgia prison, police say

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators believe a large scam ring working inside one of Georgia's most secure prisons is bringing in contraband with drones.

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas broke the story of the large-scale money scam on Friday.

    Investigators say inmates at Macon State Prison made more than 10,000 phone calls to potential victims in one month, and they tell elaborate lies to convince their targets to pay up.

    Investigators believe the ring potentially made tens of thousands of dollars off the scam.

    "There is no real way of telling how big of an operation this truly is," said Josh Deas with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. 

