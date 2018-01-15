What happened to the 24-year-old man whose body was found off I-75?

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is learning more about the troubling death of a young man whose body was found along a local highway.
Mack Griggs, 24, lived in Midtown and worked as a server at a restaurant. By all accounts, he was dependable and popular with co-workers, friends and family. They all told Channel 2’s Nicole Carr they are devastated by his sudden, mysterious death.
His body was discovered Wednesday along I-75 in Bartow County.
Mother Sherry Griggs told Carr he was supposed to visit a friend with a co-worker's cousin and another man he didn't know.
Sherry Griggs said her son never arrived.
"Did he know what was going on him and happening to him? Cause I know he was scared and I’m sure he fought,” Sherry Griggs said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, and Carr is told so far homicide has not been ruled out as a cause of death.
