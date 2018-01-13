Get ready for more cold temperatures and wind gusts

0

ATLANTA - After a day in which temperatures plummeted and rain fell, metro Atlanta prepared for a Saturday of subfreezing weather and penetrating wind.

With a high of 39 forecast, that reading is not expected to top freezing until noon. The average for this date is 52 degrees.

However, the temperature is only part of the story. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph will make the weather feel about 10 to 15 degrees colder than the actual temp.

“It is going to be a very cold next five to seven days across north Georgia,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Follow the arrows -- the source of this latest cold blast is from the Arctic/North Pole @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/eob9WdB7Um — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 13, 2018

There’s no threat of any wintry mix Saturday, Monahan said. “We are going to stay dry.”

It’ll be frigid into Saturday evening, with a low of 21 expected. Sunday’s high also is expected to be 39.

Monahan said the next weather maker will be moving through late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and could include some light snow. it will cross through north Georgia and the metro.

Very limited moisture -- but there is a chance of some mix/snow showers with another arctic front on Tuesday PM. We'll be tracking it for you @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7lOrokuXJJ — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 13, 2018

