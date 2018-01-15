Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.
Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.
The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."
The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album “Something Else” in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O’Riordan was suffering from back problems.
