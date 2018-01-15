Chilly start to MLK Day begins an even colder week

ATLANTA - Temperatures will reach the mid-40s today as people head out to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day throughout metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton is tracking the temperatures you can expect in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
“Bundle up if you’re headed out for an MLK Day events,” Minton said.
Temperatures are expected to be just below 30 degrees at 9 a.m. and reach nearly 40 degrees by 3 p.m.
“Once we get to late afternoon, those temperatures start to climb back down again,” Minton said.
Bundle up if headed out for any MLK Day events. Here are the temperatures expected in Atlanta at 9am, Noon & 3pm. pic.twitter.com/NesGcVxowj— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 15, 2018
Temperatures will only get colder throughout the week when the coldest air arrives, Minton said.
Snow will develop in north Georgia late Tuesday afternoon and early evening, Minton said.
Tuesday a strong cold front brings in cold air and some snow. It begins in NW GA around noon; late afternoon/evening in metro Atlanta. Near 1" possible far north GA; 1/4" around metro Atlanta. These amounts & the timing can still change. Update at 5:19 pic.twitter.com/yen43VEfWS— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 15, 2018
She described a dusting and said it will be less than an inch or half-inch of accumulation.
Cold air comes behind the snow, she said.
Temperatures start to climb by Friday and will rise to 60 degrees by Sunday.
