ATLANTA - When Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed in the line of duty earlier this month, people from around the country immediately started asking how they could help.

Maddox, a five-year veteran of the force, left behind a son and expecting wife, Alex. Days after Officer Maddox was killed, Alex gave birth to their second child, Bodie.

That’s where the power of the community came into play. People from Henry County, north Georgia and around the country wanted to help Alex and the two boys.

And through this, a remarkable fundraising effort was born. Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum spearheaded the effort, and partnered with Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard to set up the fund.

All donations will go to assisting the boys with their future education or needs.

“My talk show listeners were looking for ways to help the Maddox family and the kids, now and in the future,” Arum said.

“There’s no one better than Clark to handle the trust, and the investments,” Arum said. “He’ll work with Alex to make sure the funds are properly invested and that she and the boys will get the most out of yor donations.”

