Chief describes chaotic scene after officer shot: 'I was just helpless'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Locust Grove police chief said he had to hold back feelings of anger and hurt after one of his officers was killed.
Officer Chase Maddox, 26, was shot by a suspect when he came to backup two Henry County sheriff’s deputies serving a warrant.
Chief Jess Patton was at the scene. He said he knelt beside Maddox and prayed as they waited for paramedics to arrive.
"Time just seemed like it was in slow motion," he said.
“It was the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to go through,” he said. “Something I want to never go through again.”
Patton said he’s known Maddox since he was a kid. He said in the 17 years since he’s been chief, Maddox was the only officer he hired straight out of the academy. He said Maddox was called to be an officer.
