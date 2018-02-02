Teens who killed grandparents sentenced to life in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A judge sent two teenagers to prison for life after police say they killed two grandparents, locked them up and threw a party in the house.
Channel 2's Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was the only reporter in the courtroom as one of the teenagers described his own actions as "evil."
Johnny Rider, who confessed to both murders, pleaded for forgiveness and quoted scripture as the judge sent him and his girlfriend to prison.
TRENDING STORIES:
Rider and his now former girlfriend Cassie Bjorge blame each other for the plot to kill her grandparents and attack other family members last year.
Seventeen-year-old Cassie refused to say a word in court, but 19-year-old Johnny said a lot.
His statement and what the victim’s family had to say about it, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}