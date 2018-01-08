Man killed after breaking into Gwinnett home, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide they said began with a break-in.
It happened on Cainbridge Drive in Lawrenceville around 3 a.m. Monday.
Gwinnett County police told Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus an armed homeowner found three men inside his house.
Police said the four men exchanged gunfire, then the suspects ran.
Police said one of the men collapsed and died in a neighbor’s yard.
Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Frederick Saldana said the homeowner waited for police in the front yard, with gunshot wounds to his leg.
“Officers applied a tourniquet to the homeowner’s leg. The homeowner said that while sleeping, he heard a crash at the back door. He went to investigate and saw three males,” Saldana said.
Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. They said his condition is unknown.
Two suspects are on the run. Police are asking anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious to call them.
