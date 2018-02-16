Investigators: Video shows men force-feeding goat cocaine, whiskey

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a video that appears to show two men force-feeding a goat cocaine and whiskey.
According to the sheriff’s office, the video shows a man holding the goat’s horns while a second man put cocaine in the goat’s nostril and whiskey in the goat’s mouth.
Investigators said one of the suspects, 28-year-old Sergio Palomares-Guzman, shared the video and a tipster eventually sent it to authorities.
Palomares-Guzman was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Two other men seen in the video haven’t been identified. Authorities said they believe the men live in North Carolina.
The owner of the ranch where the incident took place, who is also Palomares-Guzman’s employer, had no knowledge of the incident, authorities said.
The goat was taken to the Gwinnett Animal Shelter and given a clean bill of health.
The goat is now available for adoption. Anyone interested should contact the Gwinnett Animal Shelter at 770-339-3200.
