Behind-the-scenes with Dan Cathy: Chick-fil-A's secrets to success

ATLANTA - On a recent tour of the new Chick-Fil-A location in Vine City, WSB consumer advisor, Clark Howard found himself in a peculiar place -- on the floor underneath a table. At his side, Dan Cathy, the man who runs the billion-dollar franchise.
“I'm gonna read you a story,” Cathy explained as he lay underneath the family size table made of reclaimed wood.
The tables, which are in locations across the country, are a part of A Better Way Ministries. Each one tells the story of individuals who overcame addiction.
“So, if you drop your napkin, look underneath these tables and you can read the story.” Cathy said.
During the hour-long backstage tour that followed, it was clear how proud he is of the company his father, Truett Cathy, built.
When Clark sat down with him a few weeks later at the Chick-Fil-A headquarters on Atlanta’s south side, he spoke fondly about the foundation of faith his father provided.
