Icy roads still a danger in many counties after a refreeze overnight

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Ice has caused several school districts to cancel classes for a third day.
Some schools have a delayed start to give ice more time to melt before buses hit the streets.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is in the state's largest district – which will have class Friday.
Gwinnett County decided to start two hours late, which means buses won’t be on the road until after sunrise. The district told Channel 2 Action News it wants to allow more time to help melt ice.
Gwinnett County Public Schools will have a two-hour delay in start times on Friday, January 19. Schools will... https://t.co/H7CpjjVNQm— Gwinnett Co. Schools (@GwinnettSchools) January 18, 2018
Bethany Church Road in front of Shiloh High School has been barricaded. The elementary school and middle school are next door.
Instead of starting late, other districts, like Atlanta and DeKalb, decided to keep kids home again.
😤to announce that school is closed Friday, Jan 19. Roads in surrounding metro area & n'hoods still have too much ice. Unsafe for staff & 🚌.— Meria Carstarphen (@CarstarphenMJ) January 18, 2018
Even as the snow melts, icy roads remain on many streets and secondary roads.
"I live in an area that has a lot of shade and definitely in that area there's a lot of icy patches,” one man said.
One father of a DeKalb County student said the district made the right call to close Friday.
"The neighborhoods are iced over. So, they should be out. We don't need buses sliding back and forth and kids being hurt," the father said.
DeKalb County police told Gehlbach hazardous conditions can still be found in isolated patches as they re-froze overnight.
