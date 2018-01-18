Schools closed for third day due to snow and ice

ATLANTA - The remaining snow and ice is still causing issues for some areas in Georgia as temperatures rise above freezing Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for winter weather alerts]
Some schools will be closed on Friday due to the lingering weather.
We will have updates on the winter weather on Channel 2 Action News throughout the evening
School Closings: Click here for a full list of closings and delays
Register for our StormWatch system: Click Here
Minute by minute updates:
2:55 p.m.: Troup County Schools will be CLOSED for Friday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}