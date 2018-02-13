  • Georgia's largest road construction project is almost done, GDOT says

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The largest road construction project in state history is nearing completion, and relief for commuters is almost here.

    We exclusively take you in the construction zone with the progress crews are making, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Georgia's Department of Transportation program manager for the project told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach even after delays for weather and after the I-85 collapse, the new 75 express lanes should open by the end of summer.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “It’s the longest land bridge in the state of Georgia," program manager for the project, Stephen Lively said.

    Northern sections above the 75-575 split and through Marietta are mostly complete, including one 6,000-foot raised section.

    Lively said the goal is to have everything done by Labor Day. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories