  • High school student killed in crash in Dawson County

    DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Dawson County Sheriff said an 18-year-old high school student was killed in a car crash Monday morning. 

    The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 53 at Buddy Burt Road.

    Sheriff Jeff Johnson said there were two cars involved in the accident. 

    The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation. 

    The victim's name has not yet been released. 

