0 Fans rally around the Buckhead restaurant Leslie Jones blasted

ATLANTA - In the days since Leslie Jones dined at the Atlanta Fish Market and subsequently took to social media with a slew of irate posts, area diners are posting encouraging messages and vowing to dine there in a show of support.

In response to one such message, which its author made public and requested be shared, the president of the group that operates Atlanta Fish Market posted the restaurant’s version of things.

“Her and her guests were verbally abusive to two of the nicest people we have in the company,” Buckhead Life Restaurant Group president Niko Karatassos wrote. “She ordered Blue Cheese on her Salmon and didn’t like the taste. Not a good flavor combo but she wanted it. Manager apologized, made he a new one, comped the entire table and she and her guest continued to Verbally shame the manager in the middle of the restaurant. She was very mean to the staff.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones was in Atlanta filming a role for the series “Kevin Probably Saves the World.” After her contentious night out her trip was unintentionally extended when weather scotched her planned flight back to New York.

She was finally able to leave town, but not before a Twitter tiff with Q 100 host Bert Weiss. He posted a note he got from a listener (the same message posted by the Facebook user referenced above):

There are two sides to every story. @Lesdoggg has dragged @ATLFishMarket for the service she received. But maybe @ATLFishMarket employees have a different tale to tell. pic.twitter.com/7OtzGPkgpT — Bert Weiss (@BertShowBert) February 8, 2018

She took issue with the post:

Of course the employees got a different story they don’t want to lose their jobs. I was waitress for 20 years while I did comedy on side. So I would never be mean to a waiter let alone tease him. THIS IS A LIE! I had 2 folks with me who can vouch. No manager should be rude EVER! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 8, 2018

And why are @BertShowBert stirring a pot you wasn’t there to see get cooked. And Bert if I was so wrong then why are they trying to make it right Bert answer that. And it was the manager who was very nasty. And instantly thought since we was black we was tryin not to pay. — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 8, 2018

You won’t be posting no lies on me. Get your facts straight. Cause get them straight for you. That manager was horrible to us. — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 8, 2018

And then this happened:

Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report

© 2018 Cox Media Group.