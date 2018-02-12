  • Fans rally around the Buckhead restaurant Leslie Jones blasted

    By: Jennifer Brett, AJC

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - In the days since Leslie Jones dined at the Atlanta Fish Market and subsequently took to social media with a slew of irate posts, area diners are posting encouraging messages and vowing to dine there in a show of support.

    In response to one such message, which its author made public and requested be shared, the president of the group that operates Atlanta Fish Market posted the restaurant’s version of things.

    “Her and her guests were verbally abusive to two of the nicest people we have in the company,” Buckhead Life Restaurant Group president Niko Karatassos wrote. “She ordered Blue Cheese on her Salmon and didn’t like the taste. Not a good flavor combo but she wanted it. Manager apologized, made he a new one, comped the entire table and she and her guest continued to Verbally shame the manager in the middle of the restaurant. She was very mean to the staff.”

    Jones was in Atlanta filming a role for the series “Kevin Probably Saves the World.” After her contentious night out her trip was unintentionally extended when weather scotched her planned flight back to New York.

    She was finally able to leave town, but not before a Twitter tiff with Q 100 host Bert Weiss. He posted a note he got from a listener (the same message posted by the Facebook user referenced above):

    She took issue with the post:

    And then this happened:

