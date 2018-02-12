DeKalb County teen dies from flu virus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County School District student died from the flu on Sunday, school officials said Monday.
The 15-year-old was a student at Cross Keys High School. A note from Principal Jason Heard informed staff of the teen’s passing Monday morning after classes started.
His death is apparently the first in the district related to the flu. DeKalb County School District officials said in an interview last week that no student deaths had been reported to that point.
TRENDING STORIES:
Heard said this morning that counselors were beginning classroom visits and that students who needed immediate attention could receive it at the school’s media center.
More than 60 Georgians have died from the flu this season, and school districts are taking extra precautions as the number of people stricken with the illness continues to grow.
This article was written by Marlon A. Walker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}