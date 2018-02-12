Donald Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after getting letter with white powder, police say

NEW YORK CITY - Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital.
They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.
The Trump Organization didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's unclear what the powder was.
Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Police say a hazmat unit is also at the scene.
This story is developing. Please check back in for updates.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
JUST IN: Letter sent to Donald Trump Jr.'s apartment containing unidentified white powder, NYPD says, and opened by his wife; she and two others were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene. Police and Secret Service are investigating.— ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}