Frustrated UPS customers say they won't get packages in time for Christmas

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some customers said they are dealing with a holiday shipping nightmare after they paid for service they won’t get in time for Christmas.

Disgruntled customers said they stood in line for hours Saturday at the UPS customer service center in Forest Park waiting for packages or answers from the company.

"Unfortunately for us, our package was on the truck last night. They had some problems, some mixups delivering the package, and it went back with the driver. So we stood out here and didn't get what we came for," customer Ronald Fears said.

Customers said they got the runaround from UPS about packages they were told would be delivered but never showed up.

"There were about 75 of us in this one little room, you know, trying to get our stuff. Everybody was saying the same thing," customer Devonte Hammond said. "There were so many different stories, and everyone was telling us multiple things that really weren't true."

Many customers said they won’t get their packages until after Christmas.

Hammond said he operates a small clothing business, but won't be able to get merchandise out to his customers.

"I have a couple of kids who want hoodies and T-shirts because they saw their parents with it and they want it before Christmas, and UPS kind of messed that up for them," he said.

Earlier this week, UPS said “the vast majority of UPS shipments are being delivered in accordance with the published time in transit.”

Hammond said UPS representatives were unapologetic.

“No I’m sorry. It was pretty much like you order it you’re gonna have to wait until Tuesday.”

UPS sent a statement Saturday night saying, "UPS delivered throughout the day and into the evening tonight in the Atlanta area, where we've brought in 'ready teams' of additional employees to help."

