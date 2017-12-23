Falcons invite long-lost Cobb brothers, both diehards, to final game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Kieron Graham and Vincent Ghant have missed 20 years worth of Atlanta Falcons games together as brothers, but the team is helping them make up for lost time.
The long-lost brothers will attend the Falcons’ final home game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 31 courtesy of the team.
The pair didn’t know they were brothers until Graham, 20, recently took an AncestryDNA test, a Christmas gift from his adoptive parents. Ghant came up as his strongest match.
They realized they have lots of similarities, the most striking being that they are both political science majors with legal studies minors at Kennesaw State University.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman's body found in car's trunk behind Waffle House
- Hip-hop group indicted in $1.2M fraud scheme
- Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of marijuana worth $336,000
Another one? They’re diehard Falcons fans.
That caught the attention of team president Rick McKay.
“What struck me was the idea of brotherhood and that these guys are the definition of it because they have a bond that goes back that they didn’t even know they had,” McKay said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}