Woman's body found in car's trunk behind Waffle House

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY - Authorities are working to figure how out how a body got in the trunk of a car behind a local Waffle House.

Toni Abad, 58, body was found off South Fulton Parkway, near a busy shopping plaza.

Employees at a nearby Publix said the victim was an coworker.

Channel 2’s Liz Artz talked to employees in the area who said they first noticed the car at 6 a.m.

"They told us there was a body in the trunk, so when I heard, I was shocked… it was the first time seeing that kind of stuff in this area,” said one employee.

Detective Partrena Smith said officers are working several clues.

"He discovered that the driver side door window had been broken out,” Smith said.

Smith said a 911 call of a suspicious vehicle came in around 11:20 a.m.

“They have tried to reach out to the owner of the vehicle but no word yet, no word yet as to who car belongs to,” Smith said.

Police said the car was not reported stolen.

“We want to figure out who she is and how did she get there and what happened to her,” Smith said.

