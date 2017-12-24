Police search for 18-year-old in death of woman found in trunk

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have obtained arrest warrants for an 18-year-old in the death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car.
The body of Toni Abad, 58, was found Friday afternoon in the area of Campbellton Road and Thompson Road, near a busy shopping plaza.
Abad worked at a nearby Publix. Her family posted on Facebook that she was trying to help someone she thought was in need.
Fulton County Police said De'Asia Ra'meke Page has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Police believe Page is homeless and was last seen in Union City in the Shannon Mall area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Page should contact Fulton County Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
