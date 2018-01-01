Fans brave the frigid elements for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA - It's the coldest New Year's Day in thirty years and the chilly temperatures caught some visitors off guard.
Judy Seaman and her family came up from Central Florida as the UCF Knights take on Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. They stopped to take a picture but she told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston they weren't excepting it to be this cold.
“Freezing, we’re from Florida and it is like so cold, but it’s snowing,” Seaman said.
Game organizers had a lot of fan experience activities planned for the game including concerts on stage at Centennial Olympic Park.
“i’m going right inside, too cold, too too cold!”
Severe Weather Team 2 said this new years day is the coldest in almost 2 decades but it didn’t stop the Kowal family who are rooting for auburn from braving the elements.
“We used to live in Connecticut, we used to live in Maryland, so we were just saying this isn’t Atlanta weather. It’s more like Connecticut weather.”
