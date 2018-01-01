PASADENA, Calif. - The Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face-off in the 2018 Rose Bowl game, with the winner headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein is in Pasadena following the Dawgs every step of the way.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:
11:07 a.m. PT
Here's a look at the walk the Georgia Bulldogs will make from their lockerroom to the field.
Georgia’s view.. from their Lockeroom to the field at the 🌹 Bowl... pic.twitter.com/craGdnvWhe— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 1, 2018
9:46 a.m. PT
The press box at the Rose Bowl is starting to fill up. We expect the Dawgs to arrive around noon local time.
Gameday #UGA2RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/Pds5s8lIt4— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 1, 2018
8:56 a.m. PT
Zach Klein and the rest of the Channel 2 Action News team are headed from the media hotel to the Rose Bowl.
So.. @wsbtv has ditched the Lambo and the Rolls.. went with the police escort to the 🌹 Bowl pic.twitter.com/jEvmLY4ojS— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 1, 2018
