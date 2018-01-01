It's the coldest New Year's Day since 1977

0

ATLANTA - Temperatures started off in the teens for Atlanta, making it the coldest New Year’s Day in more than four decades in 1977. On that day, Atlanta hit a low of 11 degrees.

Today’s forecast high of 34 degrees is our average low for this time of year, which puts into perspective how below average we are,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said.

Wind chills all day will run in the teens and 20s across north Georgia, Walls said.

She said Tuesday will start off with widespread single-digit wind chills again.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Alabama and the west Metro, extending into northwest

Georgia and the north Georgia mountains until 11 a.m. Tuesday and again from 7 p.m. until 10 a.m.

Another cold front will swing through Wednesday, dry, but reinforce the frigid temperatures.

Morning lows will continue in the teens, near 20 degrees for the first week of 2018.

“We won’t climb into the mid-40s until Sunday,” Walls said.

Wind Chills will make it feel like the teens and 20s ALL day across N GA! Plan for the cold to stick around. Temperatures won't hit the mid-40s until next weekend! pic.twitter.com/a4S1MZKJVc — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) January 1, 2018

