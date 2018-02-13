0 Dramatic body cam video shows deputies using stun gun on suspect before he dies

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained dramatic body cam video of local sheriff’s deputies using a stun gun on a suspect who later died.

We obtained the video from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tuesday afternoon after an open records request.

CLICK HERE to watch the entire 8-minute video (WARNING: Some people may find the content of the video disturbing and/or difficult to watch)

Charles Williams III was arrested by the Auburn Police Department Jan. 27 on charges of battery and cruelty to children.

The GBI said Williams, whose family called him Charlie, was combative on the way to the Barrow County Jail.

“He struggled with officers. He was kicking the inside of the patrol vehicle,” GBI spokewoman Nelly Miles told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez.

Investigators said officers had to fight to get him under control. Things got heated again once they arrived at the jail's entrance.

“During the incident, at that time, one of the deputies actually did tase him,” Miles said.

The body cam video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the moment deputies used the stun gun on Williams.

The family’s attorney told Jaquez that Williams, 30, stopped breathing seconds after being shocked with the stun gun.

“He’s on the ground and suddenly dies. That has to raise an issue of whether the force used was appropriate, because he was healthy. He shouldn’t have died,” attorney Rod Dixon said.

The GBI said deputies administered CPR for about eight minutes until medics arrived, but in the end, there was nothing doctors could do.

