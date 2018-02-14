Man jumps out of woman's trunk as she's driving, steals car

ATLANTA - A Lyft driver says she helped save a woman from a carjacker.
Police said a woman was driving on Estoria Street near the Krog Street Tunnel on Monday when a man jumped out of her trunk. The woman said she stopped and got out of her car.
Police said the man got into her car and drove away.
Lyft driver Keysha Richardson said she witnessed the carjacking and let the victim get inside her Jeep. She then tried to block the vehicle and chased it as it sped away.
We’re talking to the victim about the terrifying incident, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}