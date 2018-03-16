  • Dozens arrested in massive multistate child exploitation crackdown

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A total of 76 people were arrested, including 34 in Georgia, in a Georgia Bureau of Investigation-led operation against child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.

    Six of those arrested in Georgia traveled for the purpose of meeting and having sex with a minor, according to the GBI.

    The joint effort -- called Operation Southern Impact II -- was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children task forces in eight states.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr is going through the report and looking into some of the people arrested, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    CLICK HERE for the entire list of people arrested and more details.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

