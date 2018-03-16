ATLANTA - A total of 76 people were arrested, including 34 in Georgia, in a Georgia Bureau of Investigation-led operation against child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.
Six of those arrested in Georgia traveled for the purpose of meeting and having sex with a minor, according to the GBI.
The joint effort -- called Operation Southern Impact II -- was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children task forces in eight states.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr is going through the report and looking into some of the people arrested, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
34 of the 76 people arrested in a multi-state child porn bust are from Georgia. I’m seeing a school board member and a church youth director among occupations.— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) March 16, 2018
The porn production/distribution involved infants and toddlers. Let that sink in. Details on @wsbtv at 4 pic.twitter.com/UK4RroGPsf
CLICK HERE for the entire list of people arrested and more details.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}