0 Nurse says she overheard 'suspicious' conversation night Diane McIver died

ATLANTA - Day four of testimony is underway in the Tex McIver murder trial.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally shooting and killing his wife, Diane, in Sept. 2016 as a friend drove them back from their Putnam County ranch. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

11:10 a.m.

The trial is on a break. When we return the jury will pose questions to emergency room nurse Terri Sullivan.

10:53 a.m.

Samuel is focusing his final questions on Tex McIver’s former attorney Stephen Maples who came to the Emory emergency room that night. Sullivan recalls it was Maples who huddled with Tex McIver and Dani Jo Carter and said “This is what you’re going to tell them.” Samuel points out that was before Diane died and that the nurse did not hear enough of the conversation to know what they were talking about. “And who’s the ‘them’ in that sentence? You don’t know,” Samuel said.

10:32 a.m.

Defense attorney Don Samuel is re-reading a transcript from an earlier interview Nurse Sullivan had with the District Attorney’s office in which she referred to Diane McIver’s good friend Dani Jo Carter as “the bimbo” and said “she was dressed extremely provocatively” that night. Another nurse who testified yesterday made reference to Carter’s “western flair” with straw hat and cowboy boots.

Sullivan is now saying she would have characterized things differently if she had known her words were being transcribed at that meeting. She said she offered the information to the DA’s office to ensure no one was getting away with murder. “Please tell me you guys are going to be able to nail him,” she said during the interview with DA’s office.

10:25 a.m.

Nurse Sullivan has stated that there is chatter around the hospital that night that Tex McIver “is going to get off,” because of his status and wealth.

“I thought it was suspicious that a gunshot wound would come to Emory, yes,” Sullivan said. After overhearing the conversation in the hallwa -- “This is what you’re going to tell them” -- she said red flags went up.

Sullivan is questioning why a member of the public would be expected to know Emory doesn’t commonly treat trauma like gunshot wounds.

10:10 a.m.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Don Samuel, Emory emergency room nurse Terri Sullivan is confirming paperwork about Tex McIver’s treatment at Emory following his wife’s death. Reading notes made in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 by a doctor, Samuel points out that Tex McIver’s “admitting diagnosis” is anxiety and depression. He was prescribed four Xanax pills – Xanax is the brand name of a drug used to treat anxiety and panic. The doctor’s evaluation also notes that Tex McIver was “tearful.”

9:50 a.m.

Following his wife’s death at the hospital, Tex McIver became nurse Terri Sullivan’s patient in the emergency room, complaining of anxiety. Sullivan did a medical evaluation of Tex McIver after he complained of anxiety. He said to her that he needed something “to help me cope.” She reported he spoke calmly, was not crying and didn’t seem restless as is commonly seen in patients who are anxious. Asked about his medical history, which she took, neither sleep disorders nor amnesia was mentioned to her. These conditions were mentioned by defense attorneys during their opening statements.

9:35 a.m.

Attorney Clint Rucker with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office is questioning Sullivan on some remarks she overheard the night of the shooting in the hallways around the emergency room. She saw defendant Tex McIver and Diane McIver’s good friend Dani Jo Carter standing with two other men in the hallway talking. One of the unidentified men is writing on a legal pad. She overheard the remark: “This is what you’re going to tell them.” She said “It struck me as odd.”

Rucker has established that Sullivan has difficulty hearing out of one ear.

“I knew that we were very busy and I wasn’t in a position to listen further.” Sullivan testifies she then asked a colleague to listen to the group “to either corroborate what I heard, or to listen further to see if something inappropriate was going on. I had the impression there was a plan being enacted. They were actually kind of huddling like a sports team.”

9: 16 a.m.

Emory Hospital emergency room nurse Terri Sullivan is on the stand. She has worked at Emory since 2006 and said Diane McIver was only the second gunshot wound she had ever seen at the Emory emergency room.

﻿9:08 a.m.

Good Friday morning to everyone. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is calling the court to order. He plans to go until 5:30p.m. today to make more progress with the long list of witnesses.

Thursday’s testimony ended with detailed testimony from several nurses about Diane McIver’s arrival and treatment at Emory University Hospital’s emergency room on Sept. 25, 2016. Particular attention was given to Tex McIver’s demeanor as she was brought in with one nurse saying he appeared “emotionless.”

