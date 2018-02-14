Delta to give employees $1 billion in bonuses

Delta Air Lines had a big surprise for its employees Wednesday – the Atlanta-based airline will be dolling out more than $1 billion in bonuses for its employees.
Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian made the announcement in front of employees at its headquarters in Atlanta.
The profit-sharing is in its 4th year and will equal out to be about a 10 percent bonus for employees.
We’ll have details of the other announcements from Delta’s CEO, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
We’re talking to @Delta ‘s CEO about airline’s announcement on profit sharing...giving employees $1.1 Billion which comes to about 10% bonus. If you’re flying✈️Delta🔺today, should be happy flight crew pic.twitter.com/16UmWFaJUv— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 14, 2018
