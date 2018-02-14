  • Delta to give employees $1 billion in bonuses

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    Delta Air Lines had a big surprise for its employees Wednesday – the Atlanta-based airline will be dolling out more than $1 billion in bonuses for its employees. 

    Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian made the announcement in front of employees at its headquarters in Atlanta. 

    The profit-sharing is in its 4th year and will equal out to be about a 10 percent bonus for employees.

    We'll have details of the other announcements from Delta's CEO, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

