Body found in woods near apartments, school

ATLANTA - Police are in the woods next to apartments and a school where they told Channel 2 Action News someone found a body.
Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of M.L.K. Jr. Drive Southwest near Atlanta Heights Charter School.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is on the scene gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man jumps out of woman's trunk as she's driving, steals car
- Slain police officer's widow gives birth to couple's 2nd child
- These are the changes the Trump administration wants to make to SNAP program
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}