LAGOS, Nigeria - An Atlanta-bound plane made an emergency landing in Lagos, Nigeria after an engine issue Tuesday.
Delta Airlines says flight 55 from Lagos to Atlanta, which took off around 10:50 p.m. local time, returned to Lagos International Airport less than an hour later.
The A330-200 had an issue with one of its two engines. The flight landed safely and passengers were evacuated onto the runway down emergency slides.
Airport fire crews met the plane as it landed.
Delta says five passengers reported non-critical injuries during the evacuation.
All passengers are being bussed back to the terminal. Delta says it will provide hotel rooms and rebook the passengers on a flight Wednesday.
"The safety of Delta’s customers and crew members is always our top priority," the company said.
