Superintendent: 59 threats in DeKalb County School District since Parkland shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County schools superintendent says there are dozens of threats the district has investigated since the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The district is making an extra effort to track down threats on social media.
Dr. R. Stephen Green, superintendent of DeKalb County schools, said threats have ranged from social media posts warning of impending school shootings to weapons like guns found on campus.
He says the social media threats have been bogus, but it is not a joking matter.
Green told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus that a team is watching students' posts for cyberthreats 24-7. He said the school's police department gets involved in every threat, and it's led to arrests, which can lead to felony charges.
"Since the Parkland situation, that has certainly dialed up the attention, the alert and I think like other districts, caused us to reflect and review our processes, our procedures, our surveillance, our focus," Green said.
Green said the district has increased its surveillance, security, social workers and psychologists.
Find out the security measure that the district plans to bring back on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
