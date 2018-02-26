Odor sparks DeKalb government building evacuation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Public Safety Building was evacuated Monday morning due to an "unknown odor" in the air.
DeKalb Hazmat crews and firefighters responded to the building on 3630 Camp Circle where they monitored the air.
According to officials, officials couldn't find the source of the odor.
There were no injuries.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}